West Memphis Police identify suspect after woman is shot while holding baby

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The West Memphis Police Department has identified a suspect accused of shooting a woman while she was holding her 7-month-old child.

Officers responded to Deaunta Farrow Drive on Monday. Police say the 7-month-old child was not injured during the shooting.

Investigators identified the suspect as Terquarius Pope. Felony warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts can call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870)-732-4444.