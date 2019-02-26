× The Book of Mormon & Hello, Dolly! among hits coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Orpheum Theatre announced its upcoming Broadway Season and there’s sure to be something for everyone.

“The 2019-2020 season is full of terrific productions, most of which have not previously visited Memphis. The season includes contemporary hits, a classic revival, and the first non-musical Broadway production to be presented at the Orpheum since 2014,” said Brett Batterson, President & CEO. “Following a historic record-breaking year, we are excited to present this incredible season to our patrons.”

DEAR EVAN HANSEN October 8-13, 2019

THE BOOK OF MORMON November 5-10, 2019

HELLO, DOLLY! December 17-22, 2019

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY January 14-19, 2020

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG February 5-9, 2020

ALADDIN February 26 – March 8, 2020

A BRONX TALE April 7 – 12, 2020

COME FROM AWAY July 21 – 26, 2020

Those who currently have a season ticket pass can renew for the upcoming season by contacting the Orpheum Theatre. New season ticket packages go on sale Monday, April 22.

