Police release photos of person of interest following deadly Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released images of a person of interest following a recent homicide in Whitehaven.

According to police, they made the scene in the 4300 block of Graceland Drive around 4 a.m. on February 25 and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. A second person inside the vehicle was uninjured.

Officers said Monday’s shooting stemmed from a robbery. After shots were fired the driver made their way down Graceland and across the Finley intersection where the car crashed into a fence.

It’s believed that at least one of the victims knew the two suspects.

Several hours later, police released three pictures of an individual they say was on the scene when the homicide took place. If you can identify the person, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.