Police: Man accused of domestic violence charged in woman's murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First-degree murder charges have been filed against a man police say shot and killed a woman in cold blood.

On Friday, December 21, officers found Tyesha Wallace unresponsive inside a silver 2004 Ford Mustang. She had been shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead on the scene.

During the investigation, authorities located several witnesses who said they saw a man walking the area looking for the victim moments before she was killed. That same man was then seen fleeing the scene after shots were fired.

That suspect was later identified by police as James Abston, who authorities said had a history of domestic violence involving the victim. Witnesses told police Wallace was trying to end their relationship before she died.

Police also noted in their report that Abston was also accused of threatening one of the witnesses in this case.