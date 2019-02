× Pass It On: A deserving daughter receives help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been caring for her elderly parents, but she has her own health issues.

Meet our play maker Dorothy. She’s going to help her friend Aleshia Collins.

“Right out of high school Aleshia went into the Air Force. She stayed there for about 15 years. After she got out she was taking care of her parents,” Dorothy said.

Aleshia’s mom was diagnosed with Alzheimers in 2007 and her father has dementia.

“She’s the type of person that if she hears you say that you need something, she’s there. She will deny herself to get you what you need,” Dorothy said. “She’s been a caregiver for both parents, has her own health issues.”

It’s time to ‘Pass It On.’ We’re passing on $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, Mississippi.

“She’s going to be surprised. She’s on the phone, sounds like,” Dorothy said. “Go on and hold out your hands so I can go on and sit down. You know these legs ain’t going to hold me up too long.”

She counted out the cash to her friend Aleshia.

“Thank ya lord,” Aleshia said. “Like she probably told y’all, I’ve been a caregiver since 2007 for my parents. And my mom just died on the 4th of February. So there has been so much going on.”

She says she’s thankful for the help.

“Thank y’all for coming and doing this for me. Ya know, like I said, I’ve been going through so much. But God is good.”