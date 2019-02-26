Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opening Memphis stores, hiring employees

Posted 8:58 am, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:06AM, February 26, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is opening two new retail stores in the Memphis area, and looking to hire 65-75 new employees.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is one of America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The Memphis stores will open in two former Toys R Us locations in the Southwind and Wolfchase areas.

The hiring event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 1 at the American Job Center-Walnut Grove at 3040 Walnut Grove Road.

For more information, e-mail acovington@grantassociatesinc.com or tlewis@grantassociatesinc.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.