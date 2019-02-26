× Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opening Memphis stores, hiring employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is opening two new retail stores in the Memphis area, and looking to hire 65-75 new employees.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is one of America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The Memphis stores will open in two former Toys R Us locations in the Southwind and Wolfchase areas.

The hiring event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 1 at the American Job Center-Walnut Grove at 3040 Walnut Grove Road.

For more information, e-mail acovington@grantassociatesinc.com or tlewis@grantassociatesinc.com.