× Man sentenced in Kitten’s Kabaret murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 39-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the 2016 gang-related killing of another man outside of an airport-area adult club, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said.

Defendant Freddy Yarbor was sentenced to 15 years in prison without the possibility for parole. He also pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and was sentenced to eight years. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

The shooting occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2016, outside of Kitten’s Kabaret at 2882 Lamb Place near Democrat Road and Tchulahoma Road.

The victim, Jeromee White, 20, was shot multiple times when he approached a vehicle that had pulled up with Yarbor in the front passenger seat. As White got close, Yarbor began firing at him, leaving him dead in the parking lot of the club which is now closed.

A codefendant, Augusto Maceo-Columbie, 30, was indicted on charges of facilitation to commit first-degree murder. His case is pending.