Live at 9: Lifeline to Success, gospel TV show & John Williams and the A440

Posted 10:00 am, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:05AM, February 26, 2019

Lifeline to Success

Organizations across the city, state and county work to get ex-offenders on the right path once they leave prison. Rev. Deandre Brown and Bill Gibbons stopped by to talk about some of the opportunities available through Lifeline to Success.

Memphis’ gospel reality TV show

Want to be the next reality television star? A new show revolving around gospel music will be filmed right here in Memphis. Boo Mitchell and Eva Green stopped by to talk about the show and how you can get involved.

Senior videos

For graduating high school seniors, portraits are a time honored tradition, but one Mid-South photographer is putting a new spin on that.

Music with John Williams and the A440

There’s an effort afoot to get Memphis music and Stax legend Rufus Thomas into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. John Williams and the A440 Band  is just one local band who is part of that movement.

