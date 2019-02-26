× JNJ Express announces expansion, 610 new jobs in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Transportation company JNJ Express will invest $83.6 million to expand its operations and establishes a new corporate headquarters in Memphis, Gov. Bill Lee and state officials announced Tuesday.

The state said JNJ will create 610 new jobs over the next five years. The family-owned company currently employs 290 in the Memphis area.

The company’s new campus will be at 5000 American Way, the former site of the Mall of Memphis.

“This investment will revitalize a retail site that’s been vacant for a long time, and it will jumpstart the surrounding area, leading to what we hope will be even more investments in the month ahead,” Lee said.

According to documents from EDGE, JNJ Logistics LLC was awarded a 15-year Expansion PILOT last July to encourage the company to invest $20.5 million at 5000 and 5050 American Way, retain 290 existing employees, and create 222 new jobs with an average salary of $65,410.

