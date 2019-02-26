× Former secretary, boyfriend accused of stealing thousands from law firm, prospective clients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old Memphis woman and her boyfriend were taken into custody after her former employer accused the pair of stealing thousands from the business and prospective clients.

In November 2018, a representative with the Working Law Firm told police he was at the bank when he became aware of numerous unauthorized checks that had been made out to Lareda Thurman, a former employee, and her boyfriend Robert Caldwell.

The former secretary had been fired just days before the bank visit for allegedly stealing money from the company.

During that visit, the law firm was told the pair had made out 36 checks to themselves totaling more than $11,000. The bank also stated they called the business to verify the checks had been authorized and was told by Thurman that they were.

A month later, Working filed additional paperwork claiming Thurman had also stolen more than $16,500 from prospective clients. The company said Thurman collected a retainer fee from those individuals but failed to tell the attorneys about the cases. They only discovered something was wrong when the victims called the company asking about their payments and cases.

Both were charged with theft of property, forgery and conspiracy -theft of property.