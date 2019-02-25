× Triple double for LeBron, not enough as Conley and the Grizzlies beat Lakers

MEMPHIS — Mike Conley had 30 points including key free throws in the final minute, Jonas Valanciunas finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies put another dent in the Lakers’ playoff hopes with a 110-105 victory over Los Angeles on Monday night.

LeBron James had 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists but made only 8 of 23 shots. Brandon Ingram led the Lakers with 32 points, and Kyle Kuzma finished with 22 as Los Angeles, which entered the game in 10th place in the Western Conference, lost its fourth of five.

Joakim Noah had 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Avery Bradley scored 15 points for Memphis, which ended a four-game skid.

Memphis led 105-98 with 1:42 left, but a 3-pointer from Kuzma and a three-point play from James pulled the Lakers within 105-103 with a minute left.

Conley converted 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch, and one Laker possession ended with an offensive foul on James. An airball on a 3-point attempt by James with 16 seconds left gave the Grizzlies the ball with a 108-103 lead.

Bradley made a pair of free throws with nine seconds left to provide the winning margin.