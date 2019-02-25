× Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul hosting online auction to raise money for local school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A founding member of the Memphis hip hop group Three 6 Mafia is giving back to help disabled children right here in his hometown.

All of this week, DJ Paul is hosting an online auction for the Shelby County Shrine School. It’s the first charity auction for the institution which works with student with disabilities.

WREG’s Alex Coleman recently heard from the rapper, who also has a disability, about why this auction is so important.

“The reason why I’m doing this for one is I grew up with a hurt arm myself and I know how hard it can be to get jobs and different things you have to go through, that those kids will have to go through in life.”

To help them out, keyboards, turntables, and gear used and worn by Three 6 Mafia will auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the Shelby County Shrine School.

To view the online auction, click here.