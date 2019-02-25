× South Memphis house fire was intentionally set, fire investigators say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fire investigators have determined a blaze early Monday morning was intentionally set.

The fire happened at 694 Edith Avenue in South Memphis around 2 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found the two-story home had heavy fire visible from the structure.

Thankfully no injuries were reported.

It wasn’t until after the flames were contained that authorities ruled that the cause of the fire was arson.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.