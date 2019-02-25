× Shelby County offering internships for students

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County plans to offer internships to more than 300 youth this summer.

The program’s been going strong since 2015 with more than 1,000 applicants each year.

This year, each commissioner will have the chance to appoint up to 24 interns from their district and the youth can specify their career choice in the application.

Each student will receive $8 per hour at 37.5 hours per week.

To be eligible for the program you must live in Shelby County, Tennessee and must be 16 years of age by June 1, 2019 and currently enrolled in school. The deadline to apply is by March 15.

Apply online at: http://www.shelbycountytn.gov/3279/Summer-Youth-Intern-Application