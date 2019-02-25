× Reported road rage incident lands Memphis driver behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he assaulted a woman during a road rage incident.

The woman told authorities she was driving along Austin Peay near Jones Road when another driver cut her off and then stopped. He put the car in park, approached the woman’s vehicle and then grabbed her by the neck.

The woman said she was able to push the man back out of her car, at which time he ran back to his own and fled the scene.

Police said they have video of the incident.

On Friday, the victim was able to pick the suspect out of a lineup. He was identified by police as 31-year-old Fredrick Mason.

Mason was charged with assault.