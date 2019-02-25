Helena-West Helena police search for suspect accused of leaving man dead in doorway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Investigators in Helena-West Helena are searching for the last suspect connected to the murder of a 62-year-old man.

Police say Steven Baylark was found dead in the doorway of his home Friday morning, and Derian Troope is responsible.

WREG went along as officers tried to track him down. The search for Troope started on Walnut Street.

"We are going to do whatever we need to bring this guy into custody," Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith said. "Mr. Baylark was a great guy in the community. He tried to help everybody."

Police say Troope didn't work alone. They've already arrested Latasha Thrift and Christopher Mayfield for playing a part in the murder. Neither one of them were thrilled to see us as investigators walked them inside to talk.

"We think these individuals believed Mr. Baylark had come into a large sum of money and attempted to rob him," Chief Smith said.

Police say Baylark was left lying in his doorway from around 11 p.m. Thursday until just before 9 a.m. on Friday. That's when a relative finally found him and called 911.

Investigators say the suspects were Baylark's neighbors.

Investigators looked high and low for Troope, but they didn't have any luck on Walnut Street.

"We are not going to rest. We have several officers and other outside agents helping us," Chief Smith said. "We are going to capture this individual and bring him to justice."

Police say Troope might was well turn himself in because they will find him.

Thrift is charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery.