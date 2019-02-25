Police respond to early morning shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders were called early Monday morning after a reported shooting in Whitehaven that left two people injured.

The shooting reportedly happened near the intersection of Finley and Graceland Drive around 4 a.m.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed two people were rushed to the Regional Medical Center. Their conditions have not been released.

Our crews also saw police walking up and down the street searching for evidence.

This is a developing story.

