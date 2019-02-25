× Martin earns AAC Player of the week honors—finally.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – University of Memphis senior guard Jeremiah Martin, in the midst of a school-record scoring run, was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week Monday.

Martin averaged 40 points during a 2-0 week in which the Tigers defeated Tulane, 102-75, and Wichita State, 88-85. Martin scored a career-high 43 points in the victory over Tulane at FedExForum and had 37 in Saturday’s road win at Wichita State. He scored 29 points in the second half before 10,506 at Koch Arena, allowing the Tigers to post their most significant road win under first-year coach Penny Hardaway.

Martin became the first Tiger this season to earn conference Player of the Week, although he had been recognized as a Weekly Honor Roll selection the previous three weeks.

Martin’s performances last week moved him from No. 17 to No. 13 on the school’s career-scoring chart with 1,449 points, seven more than former Tiger point guard Andre Turner. Turner, who coached Martin at Mitchell High, finished with 1,442 points from 1983 to 1986.

No Tiger in the U of M’s long and storied basketball history has experienced as productive a seven-game stretch as Martin. Through seven games this month, he is averaging 30.7 points. Included in the run have been games of 43, 41, 37 and 31 points. He is the first Tiger in program history to score 40 or more points twice in a career.

His 43-point game against Tulane set a conference single-game record and a FedExForum record for a college player.

The Tigers (17-11, 9-6 The American) play host to Temple Tuesday night at FedExForum. Tipoff is 8 p.m.