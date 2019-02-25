Manhunt Monday: Who killed 10-year-old Richard Jordan?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rosalind Shield doesn't want her face shown, because she lives in fear. She's experienced a loss no mother should have to endure. Her 10-year-old son, Richard Jordan III, was murdered in November 2017.

Memphis Police say Shield and Jordan were passengers in an SUV sitting at a red light at Airways and Ketchum when three cars surrounded the vehicle.

A car pulled up and just started shooting. No argument, no words were passed. No eye contact. They just started shooting," Shield said.

The SUV was riddled with bullets. Jordan and his friend were both struck.

"I turned to look at the kids, and that's when I realized that my baby was hit," she said. "I was like, 'Richard! Richard!' I was just calling his name. That's all I could do."

Shield's and her friend rushed to a police station for help. "I looked under his shirt and realized he was shot in the chest. I just knew that I had lost my baby. I heard my baby take his last breath."

MPD released surveillance video of the three cars involved. They're looking for a gold Chevrolet Malibu, a black Chrysler 300 and a grey Sedan.

Detectives say these cars could have bullet hole damage.