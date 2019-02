HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Flooding near Pickwick Dam hit Hardin County hard over the weekend, including a historic restaurant in Shiloh.

Hardin County Emergency Management officials said floods closed 11 roads and damaged an untold number of houses. No injuries were reported.

Hagy’s Catfish Hotel reported on its Facebook page that floodwaters had entered the building.

The county’s fire department reported that the Tennessee River was expected to crest around 11 a.m. Monday.