× Former employee accused of stealing thousands from The Children’s Place

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after police say she stole thousands of dollars from a popular children’s retail store in less than 20 days.

Jamie Guy was charged with theft of property $10,000 -$60,000 after she was arrested on Friday.

According to the police report, officers received a call from The Children’s Place store at 4465 Poplar Avenue last week saying an audit revealed someone had stolen several cash deposits between January 28 and February 15. The grand total stolen was reportedly $15,464.

Surveillance video from inside the store led the staff to conclude that Guy was behind the thefts. When confronted, the 23-year-old reportedly admitted to taking 16 cash deposits.