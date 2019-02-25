Floodwaters linger in Hardeman, McNairy counties
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Schools were closed again Monday in McNairy and Hardeman counties as the rising water swallowed roads. Even though the rains have finally stopped, there are lingering concerns from residents.
“My farm is about 700 acres. Right now I have about 400 underwater,” said Chris Cooper. “It’s a mess. It really is.”
“I have about 30 (cattle) on that end that are mostly affected by the water,” he said.
Cooper says because of the flooding, he has to drive 20 miles to get to the other side of his farm.
“It’s scary, I think, more about the high school kids driving through that. Our bus drivers are pretty safe,” she said.
“It’s still coming up in my pasture so I don’t know if I’ll have to move cattle or not.”