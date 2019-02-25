Floodwaters linger in Hardeman, McNairy counties

Posted 2:47 pm, February 25, 2019, by

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Schools were closed again Monday in McNairy and Hardeman counties as the rising water swallowed roads. Even though the rains have finally stopped, there are lingering concerns from residents.

“My farm is about 700 acres. Right now I have about 400 underwater,” said Chris Cooper. “It’s a mess. It really is.”

Cooper’s cattle farm near Bolivar has been nearly engulfed in water since Friday morning. The Hatchee River is just about a mile away.
The water spilled into his farm, covering parts of Peavine Road and trapping some of his cattle.

“I have about 30 (cattle) on that end that are mostly affected by the water,” he said.

Related Story
Flood waters rise in Hardeman County

Cooper says because of the flooding, he has to drive 20 miles to get to the other side of his farm.

Susie Kessler passed through the area Monday. She’s a teacher, but had the day off since schools were closed another day due to the flooding .

“It’s scary, I think, more about the high school kids driving through that. Our bus drivers are pretty safe,” she said.

Cooper just hopes it clears up soon, although the water has no current, which means it may be around a while.

“It’s still coming up in my pasture so I don’t know if I’ll have to move cattle or not.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.