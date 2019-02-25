× Central High student arrested after reported attack on classmate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Central High School student was arrested on an active warrant following a fight earlier this month.

According to police, Soklan Roeun assaulted a juvenile outside the school on South Bellevue on February 6. The victim lost several teeth, chipped others and even sustained a cracked jawbone after they said Roeun hit him about the face multiple times.

School staff were able to help police identify the suspect using surveillance video from the scene.

An arrest warrant was issued on February 13 and Roeun was taken into custody on February 22 on an aggravated assault charges. He’s scheduled to be in court this week.