173k pounds of pork product recalled after glass, hard plastic reportedly found inside

WASHINGTON — A select Boston Market product has been recalled after reports that the product may contain glass or hard plastic, the United State Department of Agriculture announced.

The agency said Bellissio Foods has recalled approximately 173,376 pounds of frozen pork entree products packaged under the Boston Market brand between December 7 and February 15.

The following has been recalled:

14-oz. “BOSTON MARKET Home Style Meals BONELESS PORK RIB SHAPED PATTY WITH BBQ SAUCE AND MASHED POTATOES” with “BEST BY” dates of 12/07/2019 lot code 8341, 01/04/2020 lot code 9004, 01/24/2020 lot code 9024, or 02/15/2020 lot code 9046.

The product was shipped to retailers nationwide.

There have been no confirmed injuries associated with the product.

If you have this product in your freezer, throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.