× Two cars stolen, several others broken into in Cordova

CORDOVA, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of car thefts and burglaries in Cordova.

According to the sheriff’s office, two cars were stolen and several others were broken into on Saturday night.

All the thefts and break-ins happened between the 1400-1500 block of North and South Goodlett Grove Cove.

The sheriff’s office says miscellaneous items were stolen. No weapons were reported stolen.

Authorities believe that the suspect(s) entered the vehicles through unlocked car doors.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.