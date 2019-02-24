× Police: Forrest City man shoots, kills brother of woman he accidentally killed

FORREST CITY, Ark. —The Forrest City Police Department is investigating a homicide that they say is the result of a feud between a man and the family of the woman he accidentally killed months ago.

According to police, 31-year-old Rashad Green shot and killed Lewis Moore in Forrest City Saturday night. Green allegedly shot Moore at a convenience store at the intersection of Cook and Division Street.

This shooting was not the first time Green and Moore met. In fact, police say that Lewis Moore is the second member of the Moore family that Rashad Green has killed.

Police say that Rashad Green accidentally hit and killed Lewis Moore’s sister Lakeisha Moore in June of 2018. Lakeisha Moore was crossing the street with her three children when Green hit her with his car.

According to police, Green and the Moore family have been feuding ever since, and Green claims that the Moore family has been sending him death threats.

Everything came to a head on Saturday night, when Green and Lewis Moore ran into each other at the convenience store. Green told police that he thought Moore was reaching for a gun, so Green shot him.

Green has been charged with first degree murder. He is currently being held on no bond.