× Boil-water notice issued for Grenada residents

GRENADA, Miss. — A boil-water notice has been issued for residents in Grenanda, Mississippi. Officials said the notice was issued due to flooding and work that’s going on with the water system.

They released a statement saying, “a boil-water notice has been issued for the entire Grenada Water System east of Highway 51 in Grenada (essentially any of the lower lying areas of town).”

The boil-water notice will continue until testing is done.