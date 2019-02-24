Alcorn County residents recovering after suspected tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. — People in Alcorn County, Mississippi are cleaning up after a suspected tornado. Residents told us funnel-like winds tore through the Glen area around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Ray Wallace is grateful his sister-in-law Cathy Weathers survived the severe weather. In fact, she saw the alert on News Channel 3 and knew she had to act fast.

"They warned me. I heard the noise. I did the only thing I knew to do," Weathers said. She says she went to the safest place in her home, a room toward the middle, and leaned against the door.

"I just had to hold that door and listen to everything going on in the rest of the house, and hear my roof get torn off," she said. "Here, in the back of the home, you can really get an idea of the damage. Take a look at the glass blown out of the windows here. See where I'm standing now, this of course would have been a door."

Shiela Wallace says she's shaken up. The home has been in the family for a long time. She feels like the storm blew away a lot of those memories.

"This is my grandparents and great-grandparents life. As a matter of fact, I lived in this house the first six months of my life. It's hard to see this. I'm just glad my grandparents aren't here to see it now," Wallace said.

But through that heartache, she also knows she's lucky her aunt Cathy Weathers is okay. Her aunt will stay with family until she figures out what's next.