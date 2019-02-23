× More than 3000 Memphis residents without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 3000 Memphis residents are without power Saturday after heavy rain all week.

According to the Memphis Light Gas & Water outage map, a total of 14 outages in the city is affecting around 3500 customers. The largest outages are in the South Memphis and Frayser areas.

MLGW has tweeted that they are aware of the outages and are working to restore power to everyone.

MLGW is asking customers to call 901-544-6500 to report outages and get updates. They are also asking customers to call 901-528-4465 to report downed power lines and emergencies