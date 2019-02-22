× Third wanted man arrested after Parkway Village shooting left father dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A third and final suspect wanted in connection to the of a 42-year-old man in late January has been captured.

Officers with the U.S. Marshals, the Multi Agency Gang Unit and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Junior Johnson on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery on Thursday.

On Saturday, January 26, officers responded to the Shadow Brooks Apartments in Parkway Village after receiving calls of a shooting. That’s where they found Mariko Faulkner suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where authorities say he later died.

According to police, Faulkner and his son were in the apartments when three men – later identified by officers as Dupree Miller, Dareon Brown and Johnson – approached and tried to rob them.

One of the suspects appears to have jumped in the backseat of the car, held a gun on the son and tried to take the son’s wallet. The elder Faulkner put the car in reverse and that’s when the suspect in the back seat opened fire, police said. One of those shots reportedly hit Faulkner in the neck.

Another suspect that was standing outside of the car then began firing at the windshield, striking Faulkner as well.

Warrants were issued for each man after they were positively identified by police. Miller and Brown were arrested February 15, on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of a felony, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Johnson was arrested almost a week later after he was found hiding underneath a bed in the 3600 block of Park Avenue.