Tennessee awards $1.9M in landfill reduction grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee environmental officials have awarded $1.9 million waste reduction grants for community projects across the state.

The state Department of Environment and Conservation announced Thursday that the grants will go to 14 different recipients to help pay for trucks, chippers, recycling carts and containers. The goal is to support local efforts toward reducing landfill waste.

Commissioner David Salyers says the grants can make a real difference in waste reduction in Tennessee.

The grant fund received revenues from a state surcharge on each ton of solid waste disposed in landfills and from a fee on new tires sold in Tennessee.

Recipients include the city of Cookeville, which received almost $484,300 for a chipper and Marshall County, which received $200,900 for one recycling truck.