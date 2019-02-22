Possible alternative sites for 2020 Music Fest released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A list of possible alternative sites for the 2020 Beale Street Music Festival were released Friday, and Memphis in May organizers aren’t pleased with the prospects of those sites.

The proposed redesign of Tom Lee Park, the usual host of the festival, is set to begin this summer and last until the end of 2020, which is why looking into an alternative site was needed.

The Downtown Memphis Commission selected six sites downtown or close to it that have the capacity to host the festival. Memphis in May officials don’t like the sites.

The sites (also in the photo slideshow) are MLK Riverside Park, Greenbelt Park, Georgia Ave. Elementary, Mud Island, I-40 at Riverside Drive and Beale Street.

Memphis in May Director of Marketing Robert Griffin sent the following statement: