Police: Woman hit in head during attempted carjacking in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A woman was hit in the head with a “small cylinder-shaped object” during an attempted carjacking in Collierville.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday outside of Cartridge World at 1016 W. Poplar Ave. The woman left Cartridge World, and a man came up from behind her and hit her in the head, police said. He demanded her keys, but she refused and ran into another business.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction, according to police. The victim had minor injuries.

The victim described the suspect as an African-American man, around 5-and-half feet and about 150 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing, a dark hoodie and a white scarf covering his face, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 457-2520 or submit an anonymous text message tip to the Collierville Police Department by texting “CPDTIP” and your tip to 847411 (TIP411).