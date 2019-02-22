× Police: 62-year-old man killed in Helena-West Helena homicide

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Police are investigating an incident in Helena-West Helena that left a 62-year-old man dead.

The victim was identified as Steven Baylark. Police received the call at 8:40 a.m. Friday at 1300 Walnut Street. Baylark was found by police on his porch.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide and investigating people of interest, but they did not confirm if it was a robbery.

We will provide updates as they are available.