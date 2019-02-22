× Memphis woman indicted in 2-year-old son’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 26-year-old Tennessee woman has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of her 2-year-old son.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said in a news release that Davida Wooden was indicted Thursday and is being held in jail.

The release said Wooden told paramedics last May that her son, Jaylen Dodson, wasn’t responsive when she tried to wake him. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The prosecutor’s office said the child died of multiple internal and external injuries.

A grand jury indicted Wooden on Thursday on charges of first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse, first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

Online jail records didn’t indicate whether Wooden has a lawyer who could comment on the charges.