Man wanted in 2017 killing captured in Memphis

A fugitive apprehension team arrested a murder suspect early Friday at a Memphis motel.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Michael McGehee, 28, was captured at the Red Roof Inn on Shelby Oaks Drive just after midnight.

McGehee is one of three men charged with the July 2017 murder of 60-year-old Robert Glidden. Glidden’s body was found next to a trash bin and drainage pond near Covington Pike.

Two suspects, Eric Curry and Nicholas Waugh, were arrested in January 2018.

McGehee was initially charged as an accessory to the crime, but a grand jury indicted him on a charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping last fall.

He is scheduled for arraignment on Monday.