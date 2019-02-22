× Man found dead in middle of Poplar Avenue after apparent hit and run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are seeking answers after a man was discovered dead in the middle of Poplar Avenue in East Memphis.

According to authorities, dispatch received a call of a man down on Poplar near Suggs Drive around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a 55-year-old man dead.

His injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle, officers said, but the person responsible was not on the scene.

No suspect information is available.

If you know anything, call (901) 528-COPS.