Man found dead in middle of Poplar Avenue after apparent hit and run

Posted 9:14 am, February 22, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are seeking answers after a man was discovered dead in the middle of Poplar Avenue in East Memphis.

According to authorities, dispatch received a call of a man down on Poplar near Suggs Drive around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a 55-year-old man dead.

His injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle, officers said, but the person responsible was not on the scene.

No suspect information is available.

If you know anything, call (901) 528-COPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.