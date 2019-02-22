Live at 9: Gospel music in Memphis, Jemmerio & The Shock Mees

Gospel music in Memphis

Gospel music fans are no strangers to two of the greatest performers to hit the stage, Bishop Marvin Winans and Donnie McClurkin. They stopped by Live at 9 along with Pastor Keith Norman.

What you need to know about collagen

Collagen is a hot new supplement that many say can build muscle and even lead to clearer skin. But what it is exactly and does it work? Personal trainer Jeni Long answered some of those questions.

Comedian Jemmerio

A weekend of comedy with not one but three comedic powerhouses. That’s what’s on tap for Chuckles Comedy House and their BET Comic View Throwback Weekend events. This weekend will feature Prescott, Jemmerio and Darius Bradford.

Music with The Shock Mees

Kiss has embarked on their End of the Road World tour, and they’ll make a stop this weekend right here at FedEx Forum. But if you already have Kiss fever we can help you out! It turns out, Memphis is home to one of the best reproductions of the rock and roll greats. The Shock Mees Kiss Tribute Band is fronted by WREG’s own Frank Rhodes.