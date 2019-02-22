Grenada, Mississippi declares local state of emergency as rains flood region

GRENADA, Miss. — A local state of emergency was declared Friday by city and county officials in Grenada, Mississippi after dozens of streets and homes flooded.

Heavy rains have soaked the Mid-South for days, with some of the strongest coming overnight Thursday and Friday.

In Grenada, officials said 30 to 40 streets were flooded and 20 to 30 homes received some sort of water damage. A few water rescues were reported.

Major roads that were closed Friday morning were reopened by the afternoon, but heavy rain is expected to continue. That could mean the roads will close again.

Officials are urging citizens not to drive around, especially during the dark hours, as flooding cannot be seen during that time. City crews are working as fast as possible to clear drains and prevent more flooding.

The Lewis Johnson Senior Center has been designated as a shelter for anyone who wants to use it.