× Fight over illegally parked Kia leads to charges for two women

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When a tow truck driver found an illegally parked Kia at an Orange Mound apartment, police say the car’s owner and her niece drove the car right off the truck and into the man trying to tow it away.

The car’s fender hit the wrecker driver, who was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say it happened Thursday in the 2900 block of Barron as a PB&J driver was scanning the Melrose Place Apartments for cars without parking permits.

He found Berleetha Cox’s Kia Soul and pulled it out of its parking space. Cox approached the driver and the two started talking about the drop fee.

At that point, police say Cox’s niece, Samantha Smith, got into the car and attempted to back it up away from the wrecker. Cox pulled off the tow truck grappling, causing more than $1,000 in damage, police said.

The wrecker driver tried to photograph the car’s VIN number before Smith got away. Smith lurched the car forward, banging it into the man and stopping just short of running over his knee, police said.

Smith, 26, is charged with aggravated assault. Cox, 27, is charged with vandalism.