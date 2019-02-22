Fayette County fire chief, 42, dies after responding to house fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A local community is in mourning after a man dedicated to serving and protecting passed away while responding to a house fire this week.

According to the Fayette County Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire on Estate Drive in Eads, Tennessee overnight Monday. They were in the process of getting the fire under control when Chief Jason Byrd suffered an apparent heart attack.

The 42-year-old was rushed to St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett where he later died.

Byrd started working for the Hickory Withe Fire Department in 1997 and then transitioned to the Fayette County Fire Department in 2005, where he served as a district chief for 12 years. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

The funeral service will be held this weekend at the Hickory Withe Baptist Church in Eads. A burial is scheduled to follow at Pebbles Funeral Home.

The Fayette County Fire Department is taking up donations to help his family during this difficult time. For more information, see the graphic below.