Bartlett teen, missing almost three months, is found

Posted 3:59 pm, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:23PM, February 22, 2019

Johniah Frazier

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett teen who was missing for more than two months was found on Friday.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Johniah Frazier was spotted by a citizen, who recognized the girl and called authorities. They said Frazier is speaking with deputies.

Frazier had been missing since Nov. 25, 2018, when she took her dog for a walk and never came home, but the dogs did.

We are working to confirm more details of Frazier’s disappearance and how she was found.

