× Attorney: Officer accused of shooting Martavious Banks resigns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police officer accused of shooting Martavious Banks during a traffic stop in September has resigned, Banks’ attorneys confirmed Friday.

Jamarcus Jeames resigned from MPD on Friday.

Jeames was one of three officers who chased Banks inside a home on Gill in Whitehaven Sept. 17 and fired multiple shots at him while innocent residents ducked for cover and watched in shock. MPD said Jeames fired the shots.

Banks survived, but was hospitalized. All three officers were placed on leaver during an investigation.

MPD has said the officers turned off either their body cameras or dashboard cameras for all or part of the incident.

The case is under review by District Attorney Amy Weirich’s office.

Friday, attorney Arthur Horne released a statement on Jeames’ resignation:

“Martavious Banks, his family and Legal team are encouraged by today’s events and the resignation of Officer Jamarcus Jeames. We REMAIN hopeful that the other two officers involved in the shooting of Mr. Banks will also be terminated and that all three officers will be indicted for attempted murder by Amy Weirich and the Shelby County District Attorneys Office. We will continue to wait patiently for the DA’s Office’s review of the TBI report.”