Video: Mudslide injured one in East Tennessee

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. — A mudslide in East Tennessee has injured one person and closed a highway.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told news outlets that the mudslide occurred Thursday morning on State Route 70 and involved two cars. He said one person was transported from the scene by ambulance. Lawson says the road is blocked off to other traffic.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi said the agency has engineers on site working on preliminary evaluations of the mudslide.