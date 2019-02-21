SU hoops coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway

SYRACUSE, NY - FEBRUARY 20: Head coach Jim Boeheim of the Syracuse Orange reacts to a call against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at the Carrier Dome on February 20, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeated Louisville 69-49. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a 51-year-old man walking outside his vehicle on a highway.

Syracuse police say the man had been in a car with some others before midnight Wednesday after their vehicle crashed.

Police say Boeheim drove by and struck the pedestrian while trying to avoid the vehicle.

Boeheim is cooperating with the investigation. Police say there was no sign that Boeheim was impaired. No tickets have been issued to Boeheim at this time.

Syracuse defeated Louisville 69-49 Wednesday night during a home game.

