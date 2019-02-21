Secret Services investigation lands four Memphians behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four Memphians were taken into custody this week following a joint surveillance operation by the U.S. Secret Service and Memphis Police Department.

Lashonda Thomas, Courtnay Townsel, Kenneth Shaw and Teveyon Vaughn were all charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and child abuse and neglect.

Detectives and Secret Service agents were conducting surveillance in the 5800 block of Ardwick Drive when they spotted Thomas – the target of the investigation- and three adults get into a blue Ford Edge. They also had a small child with them.

According to police, Thomas had used a fake name to rent that vehicle.

Authorities said they stopped the vehicle before it left the apartment complex and immediately took Thomas, Townsel and Shaw into custody. Vaughn reportedly tried to flee from officers, but was eventually detained as well.

After searching the vehicle, authorities said they recovered two loaded guns, one of which was located underneath the child’s car seat. No one inside the vehicle claimed ownership of the weapons, so they were all charged with a weapon-related charge.

In addition, police said Vaughn also gave officers a fake name and date of birth when questioned. A search of his real name showed that he had five active warrants for his arrest.

In addition to protecting the president, vice president and other individuals and investigating threats made against them, the Secret Service also handles criminal cases related to finances. This can include anything involving computer fraud, counterfeit money, credit card fraud and bank fraud.