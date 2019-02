MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A number of police cars responded to what appears to be an attempted burglary where the crook left behind something important.

WREG’s Melissa Moon made the scene at Emilio’s Grocery on Getwell Road and found that the suspect actually left the safe in the middle of the store parking lot. It appears that the safe hasn’t been opened.

Police haven’t said if the suspect took anything else or why they left behind the money.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.