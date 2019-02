× Reports: Three people shot overnight in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Authorities in Covington are investigating following a triple shooting overnight.

According to The Leader, a home on North College was struck multiple times around 9 p.m. Wednesday, sending three people to Baptist-Tipton Hospital. They said all of the victims are expected to be okay.

The news source also said that the shooter may have been involved in another violent incident over the weekend.

This is a developing story.