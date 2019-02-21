× Police: Man accused of beating house guest with table leg

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was locked up overnight after police say he attacked a man who was living with him with a table leg.

The victim told police he had been living with the defendant, Reggie King, and his girlfriend for about a month when King called him on Wednesday to tell him they were being evicted. King stated the man needed to come get his belongings or they would be thrown away.

But by the time he arrived, the victim said his stuff had already been tossed, leading to an argument between the three individuals.

That fight quickly escalated. At some point King and the girlfriend allegedly grabbed table legs and began beating the victim, police said. He was eventually rushed to the Regional Medical Center on Wednesday having sustained severe injuries to his back, left ankle, the left side of his neck and a cut to the right side of his jaw. The cut was so deep that it required stitches, authorities said.

King was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. It’s unclear if the girlfriend is facing charges as well.