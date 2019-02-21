Peter Tork of The Monkees dies at age 77
NEW YORK — Peter Tork, the bass guitarist and singer for The Monkees, died on Thursday at the age off 77.
The sad announcement was made on Tork’s official Facebook page.
It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world. As we have mentioned in the past, the PTFB team is made up of Peter’s friends, family and colleagues – we ask for your kindness and understanding in allowing us to grieve this huge loss privately. This page will remain open for your use in sharing your thoughts with your fellow fans and hopefully helping you through your own grieving journey, however the team will not be available for some time as we start to mend our own hearts and calm our minds.
We want to thank each and every one of you for your love, dedication and support of our “boss.” Having you in our world has meant so very much to all of us. Please know that Peter was extremely appreciative of you, his Torkees, and one of his deepest joys was to be out in front of you, playing his music, and seeing you enjoy what he had to share. We send blessings and thoughts of comfort to you all, with much gratitude ~ptfb team
The official Facebook message did not reveal a cause of death nor did his sister, Anne Thorkelson, when she released a statement to The Washington Post on Thursday. The news agency did note that Tork was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a cancer affecting his tongue, sometime in 2009. It’s unclear if that’s what caused his death.
The Monkees were formed in 1965 for a television series and included Peter Tork and Davy Jones. Their hits include “Daydream Believer,” ″Pleasant Valley Sunday” and “Last Train to Clarksville.”